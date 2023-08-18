FY2023 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Boosted by Analyst

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.44. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

