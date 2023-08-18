FY2023 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

