FY2023 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

PHX stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

