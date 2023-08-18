FY2023 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.
Titanium Transp Price Performance
Titanium Transp Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transp
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.