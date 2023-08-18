FY2023 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

