G999 (G999) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,195.79 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

