Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares trading hands.
Gainey Capital Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.
Gainey Capital Company Profile
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
