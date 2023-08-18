Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,750 shares changing hands.

Galenfeha Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

