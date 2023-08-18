Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRTX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galera Therapeutics
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.