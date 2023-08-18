Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GAMB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GAMB

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.