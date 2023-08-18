Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.24 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $2,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.