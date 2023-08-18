Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday.
Gamida Cell Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.24 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $2,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
