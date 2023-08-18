Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,090. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.