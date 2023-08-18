Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $437.85. 1,703,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,034. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.