Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $459,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $677,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.42. The stock had a trading volume of 320,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,586. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

