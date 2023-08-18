Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 938,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,962. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

