Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock remained flat at $44.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,715,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.