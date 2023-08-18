Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after buying an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,048. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

