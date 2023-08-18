Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 271,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,014. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

