Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

