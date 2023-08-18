GATX (NYSE:GATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.03.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

