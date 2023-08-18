Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00019633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $768.62 million and $961,811.91 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,125.76 or 1.00100262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.12975332 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $855,322.51 traded over the last 24 hours."

