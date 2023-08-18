Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 3.4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $114.28. Approximately 211,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,347,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

