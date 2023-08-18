General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

General Motors stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

