Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 234.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 137,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

