GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,870. The company has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 289,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

