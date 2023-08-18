Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

GEOS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 22,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of -213.95 and a beta of 1.34. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

