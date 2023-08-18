Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $63,252.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,052,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,927,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,915,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $120,000. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 108.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 732,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 380,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

