Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 351,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 9.55%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

