Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $431.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAIN

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Investment

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.