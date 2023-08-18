Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 48.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Ship Lease

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.