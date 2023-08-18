Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 48.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

