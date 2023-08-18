Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 11,843 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $262.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.