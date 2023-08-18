Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.6% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 625,805 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

