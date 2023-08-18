Globant’s (GLOB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $169.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.