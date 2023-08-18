GMS (NYSE:GMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,847. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GMS has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $76.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

