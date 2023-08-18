Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

GOL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,599. The firm has a market cap of $659.39 million, a P/E ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

