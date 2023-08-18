Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.14. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 20,770 shares trading hands.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

