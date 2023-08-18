Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,839,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 315,622 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,350,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

