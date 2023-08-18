Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

Gold Reserve stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 million, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.23.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

