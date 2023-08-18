Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

GSLC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 47,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,251. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $90.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

