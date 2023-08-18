Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock remained flat at $85.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,973. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

