GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CAO Charles Lafrades Sells 7,571 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GoPro Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 810,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,447,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 792,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 580,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

