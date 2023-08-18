Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 20,692 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,655% compared to the typical volume of 1,179 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 1,198,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,385. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

