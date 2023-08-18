GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 287028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$83.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Featured Stories

