Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Caroline M. Chambers Sells 7,060 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GGG opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

