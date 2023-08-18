GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 912,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,551,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

