Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,131 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,659. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

