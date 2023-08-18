Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 285.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 1.30% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $4,102,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.76 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

