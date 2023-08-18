Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,005 InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,530,000. InFinT Acquisition makes up 0.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of InFinT Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFIN remained flat at $10.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,649. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

InFinT Acquisition Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

