Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 387 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.28. 764,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,043. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

