Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.10 Billion Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Aetherium Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMFI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000.

Shares of GMFI remained flat at $10.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.94.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

