Graham (NYSE:GHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $575.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.85 and a 200 day moving average of $592.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 27,384.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $10,418,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

